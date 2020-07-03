Amazon clears out Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio at $160

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for its previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $159.99 shipped. Down from its $199 going rate, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio supplements your iPad Pro with a physical keyboard and multi-angle stand. Throwing Bluetooth out the window, this one uses the built-in Smart Connector and then magnetically snaps onto the back of your tablet. In between typing sessions, it can fold into a cover to keep your device safe, as well. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional details.

Save even more when you ditch the Apple branding and go with this alternative from Logitech. Over at Amazon, its Slim Folio Pro Case will only run you $130, offering a more affordable way to bring a full keyboard to your iPad Pro. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

This morning we also spotted some serious discounts on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, delivering new all-time lows with upwards of $500 in savings to be had. Or if you’re looking to lock-in Apple’s Magic Keyboard alongside its iPad Pro, various bundles are up to $700 off. Find that and more in our Apple guide today.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new smart keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it. No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-Inch iPad Pro.

