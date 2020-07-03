Save up to 33% on Motorola’s unlocked Android smartphones starting at $100

Amazon is currently offering the GSM unlocked Motorola Moto G8 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $130 shipped. Down from its typical $200 price tag, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a 6.2-inch Max Vision display, Moto G8 Play can go 2-days before needing to be recharged. This handset packs a fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock and you’ll be able to count on a microSD card slot for expanding storage down the line. Then around back, there’s a triple camera array comprised of 13MP, ultra-wide, and depth sensors. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 160 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional Motorola Android smartphones from $100.

Other Motorola Android deals:

Earlier in the week we spotted a $100 discount on the Motorola One Action, which is still live right now at $250. That’s on top of Motorola’s One Zoom and Hyper handsets starting from $300. Then swing by our Android guide for everything else currently on sale.

Moto G8 Play features:

With its AI-powered triple camera system, moto g8 play makes sure you’re ready for anything. Capture epic photos with an ultra-wide angle lens, fitting 4x more in the frame. Use artificial intelligence features on the 13 MP main camera to improve photos automatically. Or add beautiful bokeh effects to portraits using the depth camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!