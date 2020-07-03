NEOGEO Mini Pro includes two controllers + 40 games at a low of $70 (Reg $110)

Amazon is offering the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack for $69.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about a week. Normally $110, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you ever played a NEOGEO back in the day, then this mini console is one to add to your collection. It includes 40 games from the original release, including ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’, and many more. Two controllers are included for multiplayer, and you can truly play this console anywhere thanks to a USB power supply and HDMI connection. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Were you more of a SEGA fan growing up? Right now the Genesis Mini is on sale for $40, which is down from its usual $60 price point. You’ll find classics like Sonic, Ecco, Altered Beast, and much more on this retro console.

But, if you’ve always wanted to build a retro console of your own, be sure to check out our guide for RetroPi. It installs on a Raspberry Pi and allows you to play classics from nearly every console on one compact device.

NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack features:

NEOGEO mini Pro Player Pack includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform

NEOGEO mini Pro Player Pack contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

NEOGEO mini’s arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

