Enjoy Sonic, Ecco, Altered Beast, and more on SEGA Genesis Mini at $50

Jul. 2nd 2020

Amazon currently offers the SEGA Genesis Mini for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s discount marks the third-lowest price tag to date, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. SEGA Genesis Mini brings some of the best games released in the late ’80s and early ’90s to a miniature package complete with two controllers. There are 42 titles included overall, with fan-favorites like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. In our hands-on review, we found it to be “a great way to relive some glorious classic gaming” and customers largely agree with a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch all the nostalgic hardware and bring a variety of retro titles to your Fire TV with SEGA Classics for $15. This bundle includes 25 different titles including Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and more. You won’t get a miniature recreation of the console like the lead deal, but will still be able to enjoy many of the same games for less.

If you’d rather go with one of the miniature consoles that started the whole craze, right now you can score the NES or SNES Classic Editions from Nintendo. Prices start at $55 depending on which model you’re looking to add to the gaming collection. Get all the details right here.

SEGA Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

