Giant 3.3-foot Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Plushy now $21.50 (Reg. $35+)

Amazon is now offering the 3.3-foot giant Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Plushy for $21.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $35 at Amazon, today’s deal is within cents of the all-time low and the best we can find. At over 40-inches tall, this is one giant Buzz Lightyear plushy that might be taller than the little guy you’re buying it for. Wearing his iconic spacesuit, this “ginormous” plushy is as ideal for playtime as it is for nap time. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If that’s just too much Buzz Lightyear for your home, the 13-inch variant might be more suitable. This one sells for just over $8 Prime shipped and even has deployable wings, unlike today’s lead deal. Also rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

We also still tracking some deep deals on official Disney apparel and toys right here. But be sure to check out some of the new Disney-themed LEGO sets that have hit lately like the new Art theme Star Wars mosaics and the 1,700-piece Mickey and Minnie Mouse character set.

More on the giant Toy Story 4 Buzz Lightyear Plushy:

Must-have plush for kids who love Toy Story, the beloved Disney/Pixar favorite!

Ginormous Buzz Lightyear is 40 big inches of cuddling fun!

He wears his iconic spacesuit and loves to be part of adventures and stories.

Also available (sold separately) is Ginormous Rex. He’s big, green, and always reaching out his tiny Rex arms for big, big hugs!

