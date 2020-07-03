Score a $70 discount on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 speaker at $130

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering up to 20-hours of 360-degree audio playback, MEGABOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $23 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Earlier today, Bose kicked off its outlet sale with a series of discounts on ANC headphones, AirPlay 2 speakers, more from $80. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is a supremely powerful, portable wireless speaker. It blasts loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass. And it’s all meticulously balanced so you hear every note. Megaboom 3 is also insanely waterproof, dustproof and drop proof and ready to rock any adventure. From snowboarding in the mountains to breakdancing into the pool, MEGABOOM 3 has your back.

