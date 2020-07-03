Score a $70 discount on the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 speaker at $130

- Jul. 3rd 2020 4:57 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $130
0

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering up to 20-hours of 360-degree audio playback, MEGABOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable speaker, you’ll definitely want to consider the well-reviewed OontZ Angle 3 at $23 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 51,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Earlier today, Bose kicked off its outlet sale with a series of discounts on ANC headphones, AirPlay 2 speakers, more from $80. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here.

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 is a supremely powerful, portable wireless speaker. It blasts loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass. And it’s all meticulously balanced so you hear every note. Megaboom 3 is also insanely waterproof, dustproof and drop proof and ready to rock any adventure. From snowboarding in the mountains to breakdancing into the pool, MEGABOOM 3 has your back.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200 $130
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Ultimate Ears

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go