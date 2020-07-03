Bose outlet sale discounts ANC headphones, AirPlay 2 speakers, more from $80

Today Bose has kicked off a series of discounts via its outlet storefront on a variety of its certified refurbished speakers, headphones, and more. One highlight is on the Bose Home Speaker 500 at $269.95 shipped. Down from its $399 going rate in new condition, today’s offer beats Amazon’s competing discount by $29 and marks a new all-time low. Rocking AirPlay 2 support, the Bose Home 500 comes equipped with built-in Alexa and the Google Assistant. It’s said to offer wall-to-wall stereo sound and an integrated display showcases album artwork for some extra flair. Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity round out the notable features. Over 805 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Just like everything else in the sale, Bose includes its full 1-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other top picks from Bose include:

For more ways to get your audio fix, HomePod is still down to $200 in Best Buy July 4th sale. We also just spotted Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds at one of their lowest prices yet of $43. You’ll also find even more in our headphones guide.

Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker features:

The Bose Home Speaker 500 delivers wireless wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker. Built-in voice control from Alexa and Google Assistant puts songs, playlists, and more at the tip of your tongue. And you have the freedom to control the music your way – with your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or with the Bose Music app.

