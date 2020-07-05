Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX drops to all-time low at $170 (Save 32%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eufyHome via Amazon offers its Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, ensuring that the RoboVac 11S MAX can thoroughly clean your house during each session. The enhanced BoostIQ system delivers 2000Pa of suction, ensuring that this robotic vacuum can handle sweeping up pet hair and much more. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More details can be found down below.

If you don’t particularly need the enhanced suction capabilities of the lead deal, consider ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum. Currently selling for $140 at Amazon, this highly-rated option sports a more simplistic design but will surely get the job done when it comes to cleaning up.

We’re also still seeing a new all-time low on the Roborock S5 Smart Robot Vacuum following a $120 discount to $360. That’s on top of a more unique way to automate your chores, with WORX Landroid Robotic Mowers marked down by up to $240.

Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX features:

Re-engineered to boast our strongest ever suction power (2000Pa Max) while maintaining quiet operation and a super-slim design (2.85”). Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

