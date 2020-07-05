Save 38% on Arlo’s Pro 3-camera HomeKit security bundle at a 2020 low of $310

Today only, Woot offers the Arlo Pro 3-Camera Security System with bundled mounts for $309.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Down from the $455 you’d pay at Amazon right now for the system alone, the bundled mounts bring the total up to $500. Today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen this year and saves you 38%. One of Arlo’s most notable features is free 7-day cloud DVR, but that isn’t all of the perks that this Pro system boasts. The included cameras sport 720p recording, water-resistant designs, advanced motion detection, and a completely wireless connection. You’ll also be able to integrate the system into HomeKit for easily accessing feeds alongside your other smart home gear. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $80 at Amazon right now, and packs similar Alexa and Assistant integration. One downside here for those in the Apple ecosystem is that you won’t find HomeKit support like the featured deal.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find deals on Ring Stick-Up Cam bundles priced from $105 with up to $135 in savings to be had. That’s on top of the WeMo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug on sale for its best price this year at $16, and even more right here.

Arlo Pro Camera System:

Arlo Pro is a 100% wire-free indoor/outdoor security camera with rechargeable batteries and audio and can be added to any Arlo base station system. Arlo Pro includes rechargeable batteries, motion and sound-activated alerts, 2-way audio, a 100+ decibel siren, and 7 days of free cloud HD video recordings. Arlo covers every angle to help keep you safe and protected.

