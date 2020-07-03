WeMo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug drops to its best price this year: $16 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the WeMo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within cents of the Amazon low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Headlined by HomeKit control, the WeMo Mini Smart Plug is a great way to test the waters of a Siri-controlled setup. It’s perfect for automating everything from lamps to coffee makers and more. Plus, it has a compact design that won’t hog an entire wall outlet. Over 10,800 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

WeMo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Convert almost any electronic device into a smart appliance with the Wemo Mini Wi-Fi smart plug. It plugs into any outlet and lets you control attached appliances via mobile devices.

