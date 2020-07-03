Ring Stick-Up Cam bundles expand your smart home from $105 (Save up to $135)

Best Buy is currently offering the Ring Stick-Up Cam bundled with an Echo Show 5, Sengled Smart Bulb, Blink Mini Indoor Camera, and TP-Link Mini Smart Plug for $114.99 shipped. Just add all off the items to your cart, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Normally picking up all of the gear included in today’s bundle would run you $250, saving you 54% and marking one of the best values we’ve tracked to date. This smart home package allows you to surveil your house with either of the 1080p cameras. Alongside being able to summon Alexa, the Echo Show 5 allows you to pull up smart camera feeds and more. Everything carries 4.5+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. You can also learn more about the Echo Show 5 in our review. More details below.

There’s also an additional Ring Stick-Up Cam bundle on sale at Best Buy today. This one pairs the camera with an Echo Show 5 and Sengled LED Light Bulb at $104.99. The light bulb will be automatically added at checkout. Amounting to an overall value of $205, it’s not quite as good of a buy as the lead deal, but you’ll make out for less than the featured option.

This morning we also spotted eufy’s new baby monitor marked down to $110 for just the second time. And then once camera needs are sorted out, go swing by our smart home guide. There you’ll find a $130 Philips Hue Color Ambiance bundle at 32% off alongside a TP-Link smart switch for $17, among other discounts.

Ring Stick-Up Cam bundle features:

Get nonstop power and nonstop peace of mind with a versatile camera that goes almost anywhere. Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In sends notifications to your phone and tablet whenever motion is detected, so you can see, hear and speak to people on camera from anywhere. It installs in minutes and plugs into standard power outlets so you’ll never need to charge a battery. And it goes on flat surfaces so you can move it when you need to.

