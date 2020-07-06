Anker’s latest Amazon sale starts at under $9: USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more

- Jul. 6th 2020 9:08 am ET

0

Anker is kicking off the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon headlined by its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub at $44.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low by $5. Notable features here include a 7-in-2 design, which takes a pair of USB-C ports and adds expansive I/O along the way. This includes support for 100W Power Delivery, along with the addition of multiple USB-C and A ports, micro/SD card readers, and more. It’s a great pair with the latest MacBooks from Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. You’ll find on-going deals right now featuring smartwatches, cases, and much more. We also spotted a great price drop on V-MODA’s popular wireless headphones this morning, which pair beautifully with most modern devices.

Anker PowerExpand 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

  • Massive Expansion: Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1 Thunderbolt USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot—all from one ultra-compact hub.
  • High-Speed, High-Def: A Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to an astounding 40 Gb/s, and media display at resolutions up to 5K.
  • Multi-Monitor Display: The HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@30Hz while the Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

