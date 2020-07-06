Anker’s latest Amazon sale starts at under $9: USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more

Anker is kicking off the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon headlined by its PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub at $44.99. Regularly $60, today’s deal represents a new Amazon all-time low by $5. Notable features here include a 7-in-2 design, which takes a pair of USB-C ports and adds expansive I/O along the way. This includes support for 100W Power Delivery, along with the addition of multiple USB-C and A ports, micro/SD card readers, and more. It’s a great pair with the latest MacBooks from Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories guide for additional price drops on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. You’ll find on-going deals right now featuring smartwatches, cases, and much more. We also spotted a great price drop on V-MODA’s popular wireless headphones this morning, which pair beautifully with most modern devices.

Anker PowerExpand 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

Massive Expansion: Expand your MacBook’s 2 USB-C ports into 1 Thunderbolt USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot—all from one ultra-compact hub.

High-Speed, High-Def: A Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB-C port supports huge charging power up to 100W, data transfer up to an astounding 40 Gb/s, and media display at resolutions up to 5K.

Multi-Monitor Display: The HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@30Hz while the Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!