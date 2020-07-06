V-MODA’s steel and leather Wireless Headphones now starting at $95 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones starting from $94.78 shipped for the white colorway, with the others down at $99.99. Regularly $150, like they still fetch direct from V-MODA, this is at least $50 off the going rate, a new 2020 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. Along with a hidden built-in microphone and 50mm drivers, they are made of premium materials with a steel and vegan leather combination. With up to 12-hours of wireless operation over Bluetooth, you can also get 100% recharge in 100-minutes alongside light sound isolation to block out environmental noise. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If the premium build on the V-MODA set doesn’t do anything for you, save some cash with the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. Currently down at $50 on Amazon where they carry solid ratings from thousands, you’ll save another $50 with this option. The audio quality might not be quite as impressive, but they have a much longer battery life and active noise cancellation features.

Speaking of headphone deals, we have great offers right now on Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds, various Bose sets, and even more right here. You’ll also want to check out the new V-MODA customization Shield Kits.

More on the V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphones:

Crossfade’s award-winning signature sound both in wireless mode via Bluetooth technology and wired mode for pure analog and zero latency essential for gamers and DJs. Connectivity Technology: Wireless; “Sound isolating” will not completely block out sound in the same way that “noise canceling” headphones will

Built-in hidden microphone specially tuned and optimized for phone calls and voice recognition

