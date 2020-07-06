Score huge deals on the popular BlenderBottles today with prices from just $5

Amazon is now offering the 32-ounce BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day with additional shipping fees. Regularly between $10 and $15, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If you have been waiting for a notable deal on one of these popular shaker bottles, this is it. Ideal for whipping up a protein shake on-the-go, it carries a surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk to help with an even mix. Other features include a screw-on lid, a carrying loop, dishwasher-safe design, and a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. Head below for even more BlenderBottle deals.

When it comes to BlenderBottles, $5 is about as affordable as we have ever seen. The next best option we can find with the shaker whisk is the 20-ounce model at over $6. Needless to say, jump on today’s deal while you can because we very rarely see them down this low.

But be sure to browse through today’s Best Buy BlenderBottle sale for more. While today’s lead is the best value, there are some standard water bottles and more starting from $5.

If you would prefer something of the filtered sort, be sure to check out this deal on the Brita’s premium bottle at $17 Prime shipped. Or opt for Stanley’s on-the-go tumbler meets French press brewer while it’s down at $18.50. You’ll find some great deals on protein to fill your new bottle up right here and be sure to visit our fitness deal hub for more.

More on the BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle:

32-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 26 ounces) sleek and durable Pro32 shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups

Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps germs at bay; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

