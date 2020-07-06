Score huge deals on the popular BlenderBottles today with prices from just $5

- Jul. 6th 2020 3:34 pm ET

From $5
0

Amazon is now offering the 32-ounce BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day with additional shipping fees.  Regularly between $10 and $15, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If you have been waiting for a notable deal on one of these popular shaker bottles, this is it. Ideal for whipping up a protein shake on-the-go, it carries a surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk to help with an even mix. Other features include a screw-on lid, a carrying loop, dishwasher-safe design, and a lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. Head below for even more BlenderBottle deals.

When it comes to BlenderBottles, $5 is about as affordable as we have ever seen. The next best option we can find with the shaker whisk is the 20-ounce model at over $6. Needless to say, jump on today’s deal while you can because we very rarely see them down this low.

But be sure to browse through today’s Best Buy BlenderBottle sale for more. While today’s lead is the best value, there are some standard water bottles and more starting from $5.

If you would prefer something of the filtered sort, be sure to check out this deal on the Brita’s premium bottle at $17 Prime shipped. Or opt for Stanley’s on-the-go tumbler meets French press brewer while it’s down at $18.50. You’ll find some great deals on protein to fill your new bottle up right here and be sure to visit our fitness deal hub for more.

More on the BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle:

  • 32-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 26 ounces) sleek and durable Pro32 shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements
  • Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk found only in BlenderBottle brand shaker cups
  • Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps germs at bay; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness BlenderBottle

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard