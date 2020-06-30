Filter water on-the-go with Brita’s premium bottle at $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle for $16.97 Prime shipped. Normally $20, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this size and color. This water bottle holds 26-ounces of liquid and filters it as you drink, making it super quick to fill. Brita claims that one filter can replace up to 300 16.9-ounce water bottles, giving you a budget-focused bottled water replacement. The best part is that this is top-rack dishwasher safe, making cleaning up a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’ve already got one of Brita’s filtering water bottles, be sure to grab a 3-pack of replacement filters. They’re available on Amazon for under $4 each right now and will “replace up to 300 standard water bottles.”

However, should you already have filtered water in your fridge, pick up Contigo’s Autoseal Water Bottle. It comes in at just $14.50 and allows you to easily bring a refreshing drink everywhere you go. The main difference between this bottle and Brita’s is that there is no internal filtering, so you’ll want to be sure to use pre-filtered water with Contigo’s offering.

Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle features:

GREAT-TASTING WATER: This premium water bottle filters as you drink, reducing Chlorine (taste & odor) found in tap water.

FILTERED WATER ANYWHERE: This sleek, 26 ounce bottle, fits car cup friendly holders so you can easily enjoy filtered water at home, the office, a sporting event or on a trip abroad.

CONVENIENT HYDRATION: Featuring durable, BPA-free, hard-sided plastic, built-in carrying loop, one-handed push button lid, and enclosed straw, this filtering bottle provides effortless hydration anywhere.

