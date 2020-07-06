Eve Energy offers HomeKit support, tracks usage, more for $20 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug and Monitor for $19.99 Prime shipped. Originally $50, today’s deal is down from the usual $40 price tag and a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. Eve Energy offers all of the usual smart home features you’d expect, centered around HomeKit control and full automation capabilities. Where it excels is as an energy-monitoring source for your outlet. The free smartphone app helps record how much power you’re pulling at any one time, making it easy to spot energy vampires and save money along the way. We called it the best power-monitoring option on the market right now and Amazon reviewers largely agree.

We also spotted that Milesi Home (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $16.11 Prime shipped with the code H6KQ6PJW at checkout. This is down from its $25+ going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering support for both Alexa and Assistant voice control, you’ll be able to add automation and more for your outdoor gear. It’s IP44 waterproof and gives you the ability to be used in all kinds of weather. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops on energy-saving accessories and more. Today’s roundup features a great selection of dusk-to-dawn LED light bulbs for $14. It’s another easy way to automate your home and cutdown on energy use.

Eve Energy features:

Switch your appliances on and off with a simple tap or Siri voice command

Use built-in schedules to automatically switch devices

See how much power your connected appliances are using

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

