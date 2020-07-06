Funko POP! deals from $4: Cyberpunk 2077, BB-8, Star Wars, more

- Jul. 6th 2020 4:05 pm ET

From $4
0

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the Funko Pop! Games: Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand at $8.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, this is the lowest price we have tracked since going up for sale. Played by Keanu Reeves in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand is an integral part of what is easily the most anticipated console release left this generation. Standing 3.75-inches tall inside of the usual window display box, it is set to ship in mid-October and is ready to join all of your new Cyberpunk 2077 collectibles. Ratings are thin here but Funko POP!’s figurines are highly-rated overall. Head below for even more Funko deals.

Today’s Funko POP! deals:

Speaking of adorable collectible figures, we are also still tracking some great deals on Nendoroids starting from $28. But you might also want to check out the new Transformers x Back to the Future DeLorean robot collectible while you’re at it.

More on the Funko Pop! Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand:

From Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand 2, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Cyberpunk 2077 figures from Funko! Collect them all!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adorama July 4 sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $4
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Toys & Hobbies Funko Pop!

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard