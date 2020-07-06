Funko POP! deals from $4: Cyberpunk 2077, BB-8, Star Wars, more

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the Funko Pop! Games: Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand at $8.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, this is the lowest price we have tracked since going up for sale. Played by Keanu Reeves in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand is an integral part of what is easily the most anticipated console release left this generation. Standing 3.75-inches tall inside of the usual window display box, it is set to ship in mid-October and is ready to join all of your new Cyberpunk 2077 collectibles. Ratings are thin here but Funko POP!’s figurines are highly-rated overall. Head below for even more Funko deals.

Today’s Funko POP! deals:

Speaking of adorable collectible figures, we are also still tracking some great deals on Nendoroids starting from $28. But you might also want to check out the new Transformers x Back to the Future DeLorean robot collectible while you’re at it.

More on the Funko Pop! Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand:

From Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand 2, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Cyberpunk 2077 figures from Funko! Collect them all!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!