We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every day Apple’s digital marketplaces feature a series of price drops on games and apps for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even Apple TV. Our collection collates the best-of-the-best into one handy list for your discounted downloading pleasure. While a solid offer is still live on Botanicula right here, today’s lineup includes titles like Golf Peaks, Threes!, Icewind Dale, Earth 3D – World Atlas, AudioTools, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Threes!: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioTools – dB, Sound & Audio: $10 (Reg. $20)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Remove Objects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa Japanese Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Floor Plan App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX Synth: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Golf Peaks:

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete… Unique card-based movement system…Various block types to experiment with…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere…One-handed play

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!