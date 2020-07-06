Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is a straight $20 off and a great opportunity to bring this one home at a discount. Nintendo’s latest Mario Maker very rarely goes on sale these days so jump in now while you can. Starting with 100 built-in courses, there is a near-endless number of user-created Mario stages, all the tools you need to make your own, and the ability to share everything with your Switch Online membership. But there are plenty of notable Switch game deals below including Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Splatoon 2, as well as others like The Outer Worlds, Nioh 2, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox Shocktober in Summer up to 75% off
- New Xbox Deals Unlocked Add-ons up to 70% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- Sony Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Nioh 2 $34 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ticket to Ride $6 (Reg. $20)
- Sony PSN Multiplayer Days sale from $2…
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Ikaruga $10 (Reg. $15)
- Cave Story+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Return to Arkham $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle $40 (Reg. $55)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Stardew Valley $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $59 (Reg. $150)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $13 (Reg. $20+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $15 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $60
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more
Sony revealed 9 new PlayStation 5 indie games + PS Now updates, more
Crysis Remastered leaks on Microsoft store: New trailer, release date, more
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!