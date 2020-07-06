Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Maker 2 $40, Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is a straight $20 off and a great opportunity to bring this one home at a discount. Nintendo’s latest Mario Maker very rarely goes on sale these days so jump in now while you can. Starting with 100 built-in courses, there is a near-endless number of user-created Mario stages, all the tools you need to make your own, and the ability to share everything with your Switch Online membership. But there are plenty of notable Switch game deals below including Mario Tennis Aces, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Splatoon 2, as well as others like The Outer Worlds, Nioh 2, and more.

