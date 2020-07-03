Rescue the little tree creatures of Botanicula, now $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)

- Jul. 3rd 2020 2:10 pm ET

Botanicula comes from the creators of the award-winning Machinarium. A humor-filled adventure game featuring over 150 detailed locations to explore, Botanicula is now on sale for $1.99 via the App Store. Regularly $5, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since 2017. The story follows five little tree creatures on a journey to save the last seed “from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Anyone familiar with Machinarium will want to give Botanicula a try. Along with wonderful visuals, interesting characters, and “award-winning music” from Dva, this one features an “incredible amount of hidden bonuses” to uncover and more. You also might have gotten a glimpse of the developer’s latest game, Creaks, as part of the recent PlayStation 5 indie game reveal. You can check out the debut trailer right here alongside Team17’s new Worms Rumble.

iOS Universal: Botanicula$2 (Reg. $5)

Botanicula is a humor-filled adventure game from Amanita Design, creators of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, and Czech band DVA. Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites. Relaxed game perfect for hard core gamers, their partners, families and seniors. More than 150 detailed locations to explore.

