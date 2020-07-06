Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank $42 (Reg. $50), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $41.99 shipped when promo code KTOYWZEF is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This portable battery pack offers up to 30000mAh of capacity, which will full charge a high-end iPhone multiple times over, alongside iPads, Android devices, and more. You can count on 2.4A speeds on the USB-A ports, and up to 3A on the USB-C port. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon reviewers.
More smartphone accessories:
- RAVPower 10W Qi Charger: $12 (Reg. $25) | RAVPower
- w/ code PICK50
- Aukey 36W Dual USB Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code AQF2PMJP
- Aukey 3-ft. USB-C Cable: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code MJUKY4QY
- Skull Candy Truly Wireless Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- AirPods Pro return to $220with ANC, Siri integration, more (Reg. $249)
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale starts at under $9: USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more
- V-MODA’s steel and leather Wireless Headphones now starting at $95 (Reg. $150)
Deals still live from last week:
- CHOETECH 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $22 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ code 8ADSGFHP
- UGREEN Wireless Earbuds: $34 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code HITUNETWS
- Mpow Dashboard Car Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code X9SN37T7
- RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad: $8 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ code QQQW28PP
- Mpow M30 True Wireless Earbuds: $24 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code KH75CJMQ
Aukey USB-C Power Bank features:
- High-Speed Charging: USB-C port charges your devices at up to 5V 3A. Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging
- Huge 30000mAh Capacity: Fully charge your iPhone XS Max 7.5 times, Galaxy Note10+ 5.5 times, or an iPad Air (2019) 2.8 times
- Dual Input Recharging: Use both a USB-C to C cable and a micro-USB cable for accelerated recharging—fully recharge the power bank within 8 hours
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel