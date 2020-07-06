Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank $42 (Reg. $50), more

- Jul. 6th 2020 10:42 am ET

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $41.99 shipped when promo code KTOYWZEF is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This portable battery pack offers up to 30000mAh of capacity, which will full charge a high-end iPhone multiple times over, alongside iPads, Android devices, and more. You can count on 2.4A speeds on the USB-A ports, and up to 3A on the USB-C port. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon reviewers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from last week:

  • CHOETECH 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $22 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ code 8ADSGFHP
  • UGREEN Wireless Earbuds: $34 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code HITUNETWS
  • Mpow Dashboard Car Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code X9SN37T7
  • RAVPower 10W Qi Charging Pad: $8 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
    • w/ code QQQW28PP
  • Mpow M30 True Wireless Earbuds: $24 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code KH75CJMQ

Aukey USB-C Power Bank features:

  • High-Speed Charging: USB-C port charges your devices at up to 5V 3A. Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging
  • Huge 30000mAh Capacity: Fully charge your iPhone XS Max 7.5 times, Galaxy Note10+ 5.5 times, or an iPad Air (2019) 2.8 times
  • Dual Input Recharging: Use both a USB-C to C cable and a micro-USB cable for accelerated recharging—fully recharge the power bank within 8 hours

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

