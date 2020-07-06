Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank $42 (Reg. $50), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 30000mAh USB-C Power Bank for $41.99 shipped when promo code KTOYWZEF is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This portable battery pack offers up to 30000mAh of capacity, which will full charge a high-end iPhone multiple times over, alongside iPads, Android devices, and more. You can count on 2.4A speeds on the USB-A ports, and up to 3A on the USB-C port. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon reviewers.

Aukey USB-C Power Bank features:

High-Speed Charging: USB-C port charges your devices at up to 5V 3A. Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging

Huge 30000mAh Capacity: Fully charge your iPhone XS Max 7.5 times, Galaxy Note10+ 5.5 times, or an iPad Air (2019) 2.8 times

Dual Input Recharging: Use both a USB-C to C cable and a micro-USB cable for accelerated recharging—fully recharge the power bank within 8 hours

