T3 Compact Hair Dyer is perfect for traveling at $75 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon’s offering the T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer for $75 shipped. Regularly priced at $150, that’s the best rate we’ve seen in over 6-months and matched with the all-time low. I personally own this hair dyer and would highly recommend it. It’s perfect for traveling with and very lightweight. It also helps to decrease frizziness and has two speed settings. Plus, the hair dryer comes with a nice storage bag as well. Over 59% of reviews left a 5-star rating. Head below the jump to find out even more about this hair dyer.

With your savings pick up the Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties for just $5.99. These hair ties are said to leave less marks in your hair and they come in a pack of four. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Amazon customers.

T3 Featherweight Hair Dryer features:

A mini dryer with maxi punch for on-the-go styling and convenient storage in small spaces.

Infused with T3 SoftAire technology, it emits an expansive volume of ion-enriched air to rapidly dry large sections of hair.

Negative ions also seal the cuticle to lock in moisture, enhance shine and diminish frizz.

The small frame, folding handle and ultra-light body render it ideal for travel or for maintaining clutter-free environments.

