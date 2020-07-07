Get 4-yrs. of Car and Driver magazine for the price of one: $12 (Reg. $48)

DiscountMags now has 4-years of Car and Driver magazine for $12 with free shipping using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Regularly as much as $20 per year and currently on sale for $15 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $36 in savings. It is also matching our previous mention and a great opportunity to either jump in for the first time or extend your existing sub at a major discount. Needless to say, if you’re interested in this one, don’t get stuck paying the exorbitant regular price when you can get in for just $3 per year with today’s offer. Head below for all the details.

For those unfamiliar, Car and Driver magazine is an ideal publication for car enthusiasts of all kinds. It covers everything from evaluations and road tests to “all segments of vehicles, information on technology, motorsports, gear and industry news.”

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

More on Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

