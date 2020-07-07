Hardcover Zelda Breath of the Wild art book hits Amazon all-time low at $15.50

Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion hardcover book for $15.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $22 and $27 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It is nearly $5 below the current digital price tag for comparison. This is a 424-page compendium covering all things Breath of the Wild including official sketches and illustrations, commentary on the development process, and a breakdown of the Hyrule from the game. A great companion to the Hyrule Historia and Zelda Encyclopedia that span the entire franchise, now’s your chance to score it at its best Amazon price ever. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

If the hardcover Creating a Champion book isn’t doing anything for you, save even more with this Legend of Zelda Official Sticker Book at just $4.50. It includes over 850 stickers you can use just about anywhere and is currently on sale as part of our previous gaming book/collectible roundup.

Speaking of which, you’ll find even more gaming books and collectibles on sale right now including the official Pokemon guide, Cyberpunk 2077 Funk POP! characters, and more.

On the Nintendo side of things, we still have Switch controllers and cases on sale from $10 as well as the official Pro Controller from $59 and even more right here.

More on the Zelda Breath of the Wild Champion book:

This oversized hardcover is the ultimate companion to the award-winning video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and includes material from its DLC packs. Witness the making of a champion! This book features: * Nearly 50 pages of sketches and official illustrations from Takumi Wada * 296 Pages of design artwork and commentary about the making of the game from creators * 55 Page historical section that divulges an in-depth history of the Hyrule of Breath of the Wild.

