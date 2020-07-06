Pokémon Sword/Shield Collector’s Edition Book hits Amazon low at $16 + more

Amazon is now offering the official hardcover Pokémon Sword and Shield Strategy Guide Collector’s Edition for $15.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly over $26, today’s offer is as much as 60% off the original price and a new Amazon all-time low. Just for comparison sake, today’s deal on the hardcover Collector’s Edition is even less than the $17.50 paperback. Along with the included Joy-Con controller skin and tech decal pack, this book features over 400-pages of details on the new Galar region, gym leaders, items, and contains a pull-out map. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If today’s collector’s guide doesn’t interest you, this nearly 500-page book on facts and stats from the world of Pokémon is worth a look at under $11 Prime shipped. Swing by our hands-on review of Pokémon Sword and Shield and be sure to check out the new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite along with the upcoming TCG board game. And then head below for even more notable gaming book deals:

More on the Pokémon Sword and Shield Strategy Guide:

You’ll find these BONUS features unique to the Collector’s Edition: Premium hard cover, exclusive concept artwork, AND Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Joy-Con controller skin and tech decal pack! The Galar region is ready for you—are you ready for it? With the official collector’s edition of the strategy guide to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, prepare yourself to take on the region’s Gym Leaders and battle your way to the top for your chance to become the next Champion!

