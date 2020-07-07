The Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 blaster is under $15 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 for $14.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in 2020. Once armed with this Nerf blaster you’ll be ready to take on the opposition with 5 high-impact rounds. Each can fly through the air at up to 90-feet per second. Owners will also find a trigger lock, tactical rail, and ready-indicator on this blaster. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While we’re on the topic of Nerf, did you see that Halo-inspired blasters are on the way? There are three options in total, and the Needler is among them. Fans should also be aware that Xbox Series X showcase with new Halo gameplay is officially set for later this month, check out yesterday’s coverage to learn more.

Another deal that may be of interest to you is Swagtron’s $85 Electric Scooter. This price is notable because not only is it $45 off, it’s also the lowest price it has sold for yet. Riders are able to transport at up to 7.5 MPH, which is bound to be both faster and more fun when compared to walking.

Nerf Rival Kronos XVIII-500 features:

Experience the intensity of Nerf rival battles with this spring-action blaster

Fires rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second (27 meters per second)

This breech-load blaster holds up to 5 rounds

Comes 5 high-impact rounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!