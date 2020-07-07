Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro drops to all-time low at $119 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in certified refurbished condition for $119 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Originally $249, it’s on sale for $160 in new condition right now and today’s deal is a match for its all-time low. Ring’s high-end Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best the company has to offer. It packs 1080p video, is battery-powered, has two-way talking capabilities, and only takes around 5-minutes to install. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Opt for the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell to save some cash. It’s $90 shipped at Amazon and still gives you an eye on your front porch just the same. The main thing you’re losing out on here is video quality, as it’s 720p instead of 1080p.

Upgrade your smart home even further by picking up the August Smart Lock. It retrofits your existing lock and allows you to enjoy voice control at just $79.50.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

