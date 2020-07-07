SanDisk iXpand 32GB flash drive hits Amazon all-time low at $20

- Jul. 7th 2020 6:43 am ET

Amazon offers the SanDisk 32GB iXpand Lightning/USB-A Flash Drive for $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is 20% or more of the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive delivers both Lightning and USB-A connectivity. By including both ports, you’ll be able to easily transfer content between devices, such as pictures, videos, and more. Great for manually handling backups if you’d like to count on another option than iCloud or Dropbox. Offers support for some of Apple’s current-generation devices, save for the latest iPad Pro. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the Lightning connectivity and go with SanDisk’s Ultra Fit USB 3.0 option with 64GB of storage for 50% less. You’ll miss out on the latest connectivity, but it’s still a great way to add some low-profile storage to your setup.

You’ll find additional deals in yesterday’s Samsung storage roundup with notable price drops on NMVe SSDs and more.

SanDisk iXpand features:

  • Designed with a flexible connector to fit through most iPhone cases
  • Automatically back up photos and videos from your camera, contacts
  • Quickly free up space on your iPhone (iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro 12.9″, iPad Pro 9.7″ iPad with Retina display, iPod 5th Generation and newer, with Lightning connector and iOS 8.2+)

