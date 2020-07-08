Editor’s note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new series focused on everyday accessories and essentials to take your setup to the next level, starting with the new Anker PowerExpand Elite Dock. Have a product you’d like to see us review? Sound off in the comment section below!

With nearly every smartphone on the market today supporting wireless charging in one way or another, it makes more sense than ever to have a Qi-powered solution on your nightstand. There are plenty of options on the market, of course, at varying price points from uber affordable to high-end. Aukey’s Graphite Qi Charger arrives in the middle at $40 with a metal design, fast 15W charging speeds, and an illuminating LED light. There’s a lot to like here as a mid-range option that won’t break the bank. Hit the jump for some quick hands-on in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Aukey’s mid-range Qi charger checks all the boxes

Aukey depends on a pad design to its graphite Qi charger, which has its benefits and drawbacks. The ability to include more power, a built-in fan, and LED lighting are certainly nice perks. However, it can be much more difficult to check your notifications when your device is laying flat.

Included accessories are a bit hit or miss. Thankfully, there’s a USB-C cable. Sadly, there isn’t a wall charger. At the $40 mark, it would be nice to see Aukey include both.

Charging speeds up to 15W is certainly a highlight here, but you’ll need a compatible device to pull those kinds of speeds. Most iPhones are limited to 5W but select Android phones will be able to harness that type of power.

Here’s a full breakdown of specs:

Wireless Charging: Fast charge your LG V50 / G8 at 15W (using a USB PD charger with more than 18W output), Samsung Galaxy S10+ at 10W (using Samsung’s Fast Charging wall charger or a Quick Charge 2.0/3.0 charger), or your iPhone 11 Pro Max at 7.5W. Also supports 5W standard wireless charging

Premium Design: With a soft non-slip rubber charging surface and zinc alloy base, this wireless charger looks great on any desk or nightstand. Ideal for home or office phone charging

Safety Features: Temperature control (with a cooling fan), foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe & reliable operation

Tested with 9to5Toys

Without a doubt, there are more affordable ways out there to wirelessly charge your smartphone. But it’s safe to safe Aukey has done a nice job filling in the middle with a charging pad that pushes 15W speeds.

The integrated fan and LED lighting ring is a nice tough, but necessarily a requirement. Thankfully, you have the option of turning each on or off, if you prefer.

A non-slip bottom rounds out the list of notable and welcome features on this model.

It sure would be nice to see an included wall charger with purchase to really make this a one-stop option. But alas, we’ll need to supply our own. $40 is certainly an upcharge from other alternatives on the market, but Aukey delivers with a premium design and stellar charging speeds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!