It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Every morning at this time we scour the internet and Apple’s digital marketplaces to roundup all of the most notable price drops on apps for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and even Apple TV. Today’s collection has mileage trackers, plant detectors, adventure games, brain teasers, and more. Highlights include Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, PlantDetect – Plant Finder, Office Story, and Edna & Harvey: The Breakout, among others. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PlantDetect – Plant Finder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cubes : brain teaser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: NVSUAL Photo Filters & Effects: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Pillars of the Earth Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Edna & Harvey: The Breakout: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Image Cleaner – Fix Duplicates: FREE (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: YoPuppet: AR Hand Puppet Show: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Silversword: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $10 (Reg. $40)

More on Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker :

Swift Miles, helps business users and ride-share drivers, like Uber and Lyft save money annually on IRS tax deductions. Swift Miles simplifies mileage tracking, using automatic trip detection, automatic tracking of mileage, and even automatically classifying trips based on your past trips. It all happens magically without the user needing to intervene all the time. Send trip deductions reports in PDF format with a single tap, useful for claiming tax deductions.

