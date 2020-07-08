Today’s best game deals: Ni no Kuni $15, Mega Man 11 $13, Splatoon 2 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch on PS4 for $14.99 in digital form. Regularly as much as $50 on PSN and currently starting at $28 on Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best we have tracked and the lowest we can find. Also regularly $50 on the Nintendo eShop, Amazon has the Switch version down at $26.67 shipped. Created in part by Studio Ghibli, not only is this one of the best RPGs out there but it also looks like a gorgeous anime brought into game form. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s new console game deals including Mega Man 11, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Splatoon 2, MediEvil, Resident Evil 7, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

