Today’s best game deals: Ni no Kuni $15, Mega Man 11 $13, Splatoon 2 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch on PS4 for $14.99 in digital form. Regularly as much as $50 on PSN and currently starting at $28 on Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best we have tracked and the lowest we can find. Also regularly $50 on the Nintendo eShop, Amazon has the Switch version down at $26.67 shipped. Created in part by Studio Ghibli, not only is this one of the best RPGs out there but it also looks like a gorgeous anime brought into game form. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s new console game deals including Mega Man 11, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, Splatoon 2, MediEvil, Resident Evil 7, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox digital Xbox game deals from $4
- New Xbox Couch Co-op Sale up to 75% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- Sony Mid-Year PSN sale from under $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Mega Man 11 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry 4 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Or $12 on Xbox
- Trials of Mana Switch $38 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands GOTY $12 (Reg. $30)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioWare Bundle $12 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Xbox sale with deals up to $45 off…
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ticket to Ride $6 (Reg. $20)
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Cave Story+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Return to Arkham $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle $40 (Reg. $55)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $5 (Reg. $20)
- Incl. Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $11 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia
NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!