My Partner Pikachu interactive toy collectible hits Amazon all-time low at $12

Amazon is now offering the Pokémon My Partner Pikachu interactive toy for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Target and Walmart still have it up at $20 for comparison. Officially licensed from The Pokémon Company, this interactive Pickachu features two modes of play with over 100 unique interactions including lights and sounds. The little creature’s ears and arms can move and there are three touch-based sensors throughout. This one is as great for the kids as it is for your growing Pokémon collection. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the interactive My Partner Pikachu doesn’t interest you, there are plenty of Pokémon figurines out there to choose from for even less. Something like the adorably Grumpy Pikachu or Bulbasaur Funko POP! characters from $8 or just go with this Goodnight Friends Pikachu Figure for $9.

You’ll also want to give the Pokémon My Partner Eevee and Snooze Action Snorlax toys a closer look along with all of this Detective Pikachu gear. Here’s our first look at New Pokémon Snap and a roundup of our favorite Pokémon collectibles.

More on My Partner Pikachu:

Play with Pikachu like never before!

2 Modes of play – Discovery and Train!

Over 100 different Interactions with Awesome Lights and sounds!

3 Touch sensors! Ears and arms move!

Gotta Catch ‘Em All!! Official licensed Pokémon product by the Pokémon Company

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!