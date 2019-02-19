The very first live action Pokémon film, Detective Pikachu, is slated to hit theater later in May. At New York Toy Fair this year, we got a look at a series of upcoming memorabilia that will be launching ahead of Pikachu’s latest silver screen debut. With a variety of apparel, accessories and more on the way, you’ll want to head below to see all of the upcoming Detective Pikachu merchandise.

Detective Pikachu Apparel

The Pokémon Company has announced three different lines of apparel to coincide with the upcoming film. The first of these celebrates the 10 year anniversary of the new location, Ryme City, that Detective Pikachu will take place in.

Next up you’ll find a variety of coffeeshop-themed shirts, hoodies and more. Prominently featuring Noctowl, the apparel also sports a retro, neon art style. And for younger fans who may not drink coffee yet, The Pokémon Company has also released some Berry Juice shirts featuring Jigglypuff. Lastly to fit the detective theme, you’ll be able to don some Ryme City Police Department attire.

Detective Pikachu Merchandise

To go along with the apparel, The Pokémon Company is also debuting a few different pieces of wall art. At first glance, you might not even realize the graphics are from the Pokémon world – continuing the trend of subtly-expressing your fandom. To match with the coffee shop line of attire, there’s similar logo making an appearance here. You’ll also find a Cycling Road sign and another Ryme City decal.

The Pokémon Company has also partnered with Mattel and Wicked Cool Toys to release some additional licensed products. We’ll be getting a few Mega Construx kits including one of Detective Pikachu himself as well as some figures and more. Other upcoming pieces of Detective Pikachu merchandise also include a collaboration with Funko Pop for monthly releases of Pikachu figures.

Detective Pikachu TCG

A new series of trading cards have been announced too, which are the first to feature life-like depictions of Pokémon. The line will arrive alongside a few new tins, collectors bundles and booster packs.

All of the new Detective Pikachu merchandise will be rolling out ahead of the film’s release. The apparel will be exclusive to the Pokémon Center shop and will arrive on April 2nd. There’s also going to be an additional line of gear arriving. Though it won’t hit shelves until closer to Detective Pikachu’s theatrical debut in May.

Pokemon has so many older fans, including myself, so it’s great to see a collection of merchandise geared more towards adults. With the apparel specifically, the designs are more subtle than most other Pokémon shirts. So the line of Detective Pikachu merchandise will be great for fans looking to more covertly show off their love of the series.

