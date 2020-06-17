A new Pokémon Snap is in the works. Nintendo describes it as a New Pokémon Snap game that is heavily based on the Nintendo 64 original and is now slated for Nintendo Switch. Ready your Pokémon camera for a series of unknown territories to explore and new creatures to uncover. Head below for more details and a look at the debut announcement trailer.

New Pokémon Snap for Switch:

Announced as part of today’s Pokemon Presents broadcast, New Pokémon Snap (as it is officially titled) is currently in development at Bandai Namco. This will mark the first time we have seen the Pokémon Snap franchise available on the Nintendo Switch. The original 1999 N64 game eventually made its way onto the virtual console for Wii U at $9.99 but never made the jump to current generation hardware.

The classic Nintendo 64 title was a simple one. Players, armed with a camera, explore a world filled with creatures and take pictures of wild Pokémon. The sort of on-rails experience added some wrinkles to the basic setup with various items that help you get a better shot and more.

What we know so far:

The New Pokémon Snap game is much of the same with upgraded visuals, new Pokémon, new landscapes, and hopefully a modernized off-the-rails exploration experience. While details on the new title are still under wraps to a certain degree, we do have some light details on what to expect.

Nintendo says it will feature a series of unknown islands to explore covering a diverse range of biomes like “lush jungles and sandy beaches.” Players are tasked with observing and photographing “wild Pokémon in their natural habitats” to capture previously-unknown Pokémon behaviors. The photos you take “can also be used to fill out your very own Pokémon Photodex!”

Feast your eyes on the debut trailer below:

That’s right, Trainers—#PokemonSnapIsBack! #NewPokemonSnap is an all-new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game. Grab your camera, and get ready to photograph Pokémon while exploring beautiful islands on Nintendo Switch! https://t.co/7lqjl7saf0 pic.twitter.com/p6oJgmwZ8d — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020

No official release date has been set for New Pokémon Snap. The eShop listing is now up, but pre-orders aren’t quite available, and no price has been mentioned as of yet.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it might not be the most exciting of Pokémon announcements for some, the original N64 game was quite popular among enthusiastic Trainers. It offers a more relaxing way to experience the world of Pokémon without having to get into battles and the like. Plus, that’s what Sword and Shield are for. There will be plenty of new Pokémon and behaviors to discover here, and it sounds like a series of classic characters will be making a return in New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch as well, whenever it might be releasing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!