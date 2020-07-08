Panasonic’s ANC Over Ear Headphones drop to $114 at Amazon (Reg. $190+)

Jul. 8th 2020

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones (RP-HD805N-K) for $114.26 shipped. Originally $250, they have sold for around $190 for most of this year and just recently dropped down $140. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and the current lowest we can find. These headphones feature active active noise control with three levels of cancellation so you can customize your listening environment in various situations, or just drown out the crying baby next to you. A set of 40mm drivers are complemented by built-in mics for taking calls and 1-touch access to Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. You can also expect about 20-hours per charge with a handy 15-minute quick charge feature. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if it’s just the most basics set of noise-cancelling over-ears you’re after, there’s no need to spend over $100. We are still tracking very notable deals on options from Monoprice and more starting from just $30. You can browse through all of those options right here.

However, if you’re looking for some in-ears, there are plenty of those on sale right now as well. Starting with ongoing offers on AirPods and AirPods Pro, we saw the Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection drop to $70 this morning for today only.

More on the Panasonic ANC Over Ear Headphones:

  • Bluetooth wireless convenience – built-in mic & multi-function button to answer calls adjust volume and activate your smartphones voice assist 20 hours playback on full charge + 15min quick charge
  • Noise-cancelling headphones – reduce unwanted ambient sounds in your headphones using Active noise control with 3 different level settings to suit your preference
  • Premium audio – Hi-Def sound via Bluetooth & Hi-Res Audio at home with a wired headphone connection powerful 40mm HD driver units MLF diaphragms and anti-vibration frames provide hours of dynamic sound

