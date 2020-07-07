Score over-ear noise cancelling headphones today from $20 (Reg. up to $70)

Monoprice is now offering its SonicSolace Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $29.99 shipped. They ship in an open/non-retail box, but still comes with the same 1-year warranty. Regularly $70 and currently starting from around $60 at Amazon, today’s deal its at least 50% off the next best price and the lowest we can find. An ideal option for removing the environmental sound around you on a budget, this set comes with active noise cancellation along with Bluetooth 5 for wireless connection to your mobile device and more. You’re looking at 8-hours of wireless playback with ANC or 12 without as well as a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

A great alternative that’s also on sale right now is the Tribit XFree Go Bluetooth Headphones for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime or in orders over $25 at Amazon. Regularly $33 or so, this is the lowest price we can find and even more affordable option than today’s lead deal. You’ll still get the noise cancellation, Siri support and even longer battery life at up to 24-hours. Rated 4+ stars.

Connect to the SonicSolace headphones using Bluetooth®, turn on the Active Noise Canceling feature and slip away to your happy place. Take comfort in your sound, maybe for just 30 minutes or maybe for an entire 8 hour flight. Choose from Classic Black or the elegant Champagne and Tan. Immerse yourself in your own soothing aural oasis with fully active noise cancelling technology. External microphones “listen” to the environment and then generate a reverse signal that eliminates background noise and gives you peace of mind.

