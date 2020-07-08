Powerbeats3 Neighborhood Collection falls to $70 for today only (30% off)

- Jul. 8th 2020 6:45 am ET

$70
0

Today only, Woot offers the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds Neighborhood Collection for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Today’s deal is down from the original $200 price tag and other retailers current $120 going rate. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple’s W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.

We still have a number of headphone deals available from yesterday’s roundup with a number of affordable options to choose from. Apple’s AirPods have also returned to an all-time low price this week.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
  • With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
  • Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$70
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
woot

woot
Beats

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp