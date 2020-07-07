Panasonic’s eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries drop further to $13.50

- Jul. 7th 2020 3:35 pm ET

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $13.70 Prime shipped. You may need to select the “get it faster” option on the right side to lock in the price from Amazon direct. Originally $27 and regularly as much as $20, today’s deal is just under our previous mention a while back. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries offer a rechargeable design which helps cut down on waste, but also makes it easier to ensure you always have some batteries around the house. You will not receive a wall charger with this bundle, however. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just jumping into the world of rechargeable batteries, consider going with this bundle from Rayovac instead at $10. It includes everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon customers.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across a wide range of categories, including electric tools designed to cut down on energy usage.

Panasonic AAA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use
  • No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

