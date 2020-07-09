LG’s 34-inch Curved USB-C Monitor hits new 2020 low at $677, more from $90

- Jul. 9th 2020 2:34 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LG 34WK95C-W 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor for $676.98 shipped. Down from its $800 price tag, today’s offer saves you $123, comes within $47 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked this year. Sporting a curved 1440p panel, this UltraWide monitor provides ample screen real estate whether you’re looking to be productive or get your game on. Headlined by its inclusion of USB-C connectivity, you’re also looking at dual HDMI, DisplayPort, two USB 3.0 ports, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more monitor deals from $90.

Other monitor deals include:

Right now Apple’s Space Gray Numeric Wireless Keyboard also happens to be on sale, and is another great option for expanding your workstation at $130. Or if you’re on the Windows side of things, this morning we detailed Dell’s new XPS Desktop which sports a refreshed display alongside Intel 10th Generation processors, and more.

LG 34-inch 1440p Curved USB-C Monitor features:

Designed for content creators, video editors, programmers, and developers, the 34WK95C-W 34″ 21:9 Curved UltraWide Nano IPS Monitor from LG features a native resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nano In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors and DisplayHDR 400 (HDR10), a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1.

