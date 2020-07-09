Apple’s Space Gray Numeric Wireless Keyboard returns to its Amazon low of $130

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in Space Gray for $130 shipped. Regularly $149, today’s deal is a return to the historic Amazon all-time low and the second-best we’ve seen all-time when other retailers are accounted for. Magic Keyboard takes the Apple design, cuts the wires, and delivers a sleek typing experience for your Mac. It comes with a built-in battery that can be recharged via Lightning cable. Best of all? It automatically pairs with Macs, so you don’t have to go through that annoying Bluetooth setup. It’s far rarer to see this model with the integrated numerical pad discounted, so jump in today if you’re at all interested.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $30. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup, as along as you have access to a USB-A port.

You’ll also want to swing by today’s Gold Box for additional keyboard deals. There’s a chroma-style gaming keyboard at $35, which is around 30% off the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen in 2020. It’s compatible with a whole host of devices, including Macs, and various gaming consoles, if you’d prefer something geared a bit more towards RGB-style setups.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic keyboard with numeric keypad features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys for gaming.

A scissor mechanism beneath Each key allows for increased stability, while optimized key travel and a Low profile provide a comfortable and precise typing experience.

The numeric keypad is also great for spreadsheets and finance applications.

