Pottery Barn’s new Mason Collection offers beautiful stoneware for your kitchen

Pottery Barn has a new Mason Collection with dinnerware made of luxury stone. These modern pieces are beautiful and will compliment any kitchen. Each piece of the collections is made of neutral touches and a smooth glaze that makes them silky to the touch. This collection has everything you need for a modern table setting, with plates, bowls, utensils, and even placemats. Prices start at just $8 and go up to $200 for the entire dinnerware collection. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Pottery Barn’s Mason Collection.

Pottery Barn Mason Dinnerware

Summer is a great time to update your dinnerware, and this collection is durable to last for years. The Mason Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set is a must-have and neutral to pair with any household . You can choose from four versatile color options, and it’s priced at $136. This dinnerware collection is also available in a very modern square option for the same price.

Each piece is unique, which makes it so cool, and no piece will be sized the same either. The variations in coloring and speckling make it look very high end. This collection comes with four mugs, bowls, salad plates, and dinner plates. Best of all, it’s all dishwasher and microwave safe for added convenience.

Pottery Barn Mason Entertaining Pieces

Summer is in full swing and so are the barbecues and get togethers. Pottery Barn has an array of beautiful servering trays and platters for entertaining. One of our favorite pieces is the Stoneware Rectangular Serving Platters. This platter comes in two color options and sizes and starts at just $19. You can easily make a charcuterie board with this platter or serve entrees. Best of all, it can be used year-round with its minimalist look.

Another piece that is great for entertaining is the Mason Stoneware Pitcher. Its large handle makes it easy to carry and pour. It also holds 2-quarts of liquids for convenience. Better yet, this would make a great housewarming gift, and it’s priced at $35.

Table Linens and Decor

To make ensure your dinnerware matches your table, the Mason Fringe Placemats are essential. You can purchase them in a set of four or singles, and it comes with six color options that match the dinnerware. They also would look perfect for outdoor settings and are priced from just $16.

