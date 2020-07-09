Sennheiser’s latest Momentum 3 ANC Headphones hit new low of $331 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $331.08 shipped. Having dropped from the $400 going rate, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Sporting the usual leather-wrapped design that Sennheiser fans have come to know and love, its latest Momentum 3 headphones come equipped with active noise cancelling. On top of 17-hour battery life, there’s also built-in support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 170 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more details.

Ditch the more premium looks and build quality of the featured deal and opt for the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones instead. You’ll still enjoy similar ANC features, but with 40-hours of playback per charge alongside a more affordable $49 price tag. Just don’t expect the same fidelity as the Sennheiser cans. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Over in our headphones guide you’ll find some additional on-going deals on personalized audio gear. If ANC is still a must, Panasonic’s Over Ear Headphones have dropped to $114 at Amazon. That’s on top of AirPods with Wireless Charging Case returning to their Amazon low of $150.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

