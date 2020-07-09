Takeya’s big-boy 40-ounce insulated steel bottle falls to $18 (Reg. up to $40)

- Jul. 9th 2020 12:24 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the 40-ounce Takeya Originals Vacuum-Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle for $17.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $40 direct, this model typically sells for closer to $29 or so at Amazon where it recently dropped down to $20 and now, an additional couple bucks. Today’s offer is less than $2 above the all-time low and the best we can find. This insulated stainless steel bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24-hours and hot for up to 12. The BPA-free, leak-proof spout offers one-handed operation on top of a no-sweat exterior. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 40-ounce capacity on today’s lead is a bit much for you anyway, take a closer look at this Contigo option. Carrying stellar reviews, this option brings the same stainless steel exterior with a lighter $10.50 price tag. It won’t keep your beverages at temperature for quite as long and can only carry 20-ounces at a time, but it will keep you hydrated for less.

The smart iOS/Android-connected temperature control Ember Travel Mug is on sale at $80 for today only, and we also have an ongoing offer on the Stanley Vacuum Bottle at the 2020 Amazon low of $16. Hit up our sports/fitness deal hub for more. 

More on the Takeya Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle:

  • ORIGINALS INSULATED WATER BOTTLE: Takeya Originals Stainless Steel Water Bottle keeps beverages ice-cold for 24 hrs, and hot for up to 12 hrs with double-wall insulation. This BPA-Free, food-grade water bottle won’t transfer flavors and does not sweat.
  • LEAKPROOF SPOUT LID: This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with an innovative, leakproof, spout lid that allows for easy one-handed drinking or pouring. It features an innovative hinge lock that keeps the cap out of your way while drinking.

