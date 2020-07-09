Bring strategic sci-fi battles to game night with XCOM at $31.50 (Reg. $48)

Amazon is now offering XCOM: The Board Game for $31.64 shipped. Regularly $48 or so, today’s offer is a new 2020 Amazon low and the best price we can find. This is ideal for fans of the XCOM series that want to introduce some of its strategic sci-fi action to board game night. Described as a “co-operative board game of global defense,” it includes 16 sculpted XCOM soldiers, eight interceptors, and 24 UFOs while each of the up to 4-players take on one of four important roles. The free companion app also provides “escalating alien invasion [and] teaches you the game.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

Firaxis Games — developers of the XCOM franchise — released a new game in the series back in April that goes for $20. XCOM: Chimera Squad is a trimmed down version of the usual experience while being much more affordable. It features an all-new story, characters, and unique human/alien squads. Hit up this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals.

But if XCOM doesn’t do anything for you, there are other ways to spice up game night. The Monopoly Speed Board Game, which comes in at just over $11 Prime shipped, is a tweaked take on the classic that features speedy 10-minute matches and altered rules. We also still have the Above and Below family board game on sale for $32 as well.

More on the XCOM The Board Game:

A co-operative board game of global defense for 1-4 players based on the award-winning video game, XCOM: enemy unknown

A free and innovative digital app coordinates the escalating alien invasion, teaches you the game, and serves as your rules reference

Players assume four distinct roles, each of which is vital to XCOM’s success: commander, chief scientist, central officer, and squad leader

A push-your-luck dice mechanic partners with the use of the app to heighten the game’s tension and drama

