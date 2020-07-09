Today’s best game deals: Code Vein $20, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Code Vein on Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $30 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The PlayStation 4 version is down at $27.67 right now, which is a couple bucks below the current PSN sale price and the typical listing at Amazon over the last few months. Blessed with “gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood,” players create a character with Blood Veil enhancements and a host of weapons while battling their way through a mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s new console game deals including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Outlast 2, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month

SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games

Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month

Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia

Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU

PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!