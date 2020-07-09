Today’s best game deals: Code Vein $20, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Code Vein on Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $30 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. The PlayStation 4 version is down at $27.67 right now, which is a couple bucks below the current PSN sale price and the typical listing at Amazon over the last few months. Blessed with “gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood,” players create a character with Blood Veil enhancements and a host of weapons while battling their way through a mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s new console game deals including Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Outlast 2, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Sony July PSN sale from $2
- Xbox digital Xbox game deals from $4
- Xbox Couch Co-op Sale up to 75% off
- Steam Summer Sale live: thousands of PC/Mac deals
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands GOTY $12 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Outlast 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror $6 (Reg. $25)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Mega Man 11 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Far Cry 4 $6 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Or $12 on Xbox
- Trials of Mana Switch $34 (Reg. $50)
- A Way Out $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate $5 (Reg. $20)
- BioWare Bundle $12 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands: Game of The Year Edition $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ticket to Ride $6 (Reg. $20)
- L.A. Noire Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Cave Story+ $10 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Return to Arkham $15 (Reg. $20)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Crash Team Racing Nitros and Pin Bundle $40 (Reg. $55)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $6 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $30 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Tropico 6 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- LEGO City Undercover $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Control $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour $11 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia
NBA 2K21 has a $70 next-gen price tag + $100 Kobe Bryant Mamba Edition, more
Xbox Series S “Lockhart” potentially coming in August with Series X CPU
PlayStation Plus celebrates 10th anniversary with 3 FREE games and more
Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay showcase! New features, trailer, more
