Grab a popular 20-Oz. Contigo Steel Travel Mug for just $8 at Amazon (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug Sports Bottle for $8.10 in gunmetal grey. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart with additional shipping fees. Regularly as much as $13, today’s offer is a new 2020 Amazon low and one of the best prices we have tracked. Anytime the incredibly popular Contigo travel mugs go on sale it is notable and this one carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 36,000 happy Amazon customers. A 20-ounce capacity is joined by Thermalock vacuum insulation that keeps your drinks cold for up to 18-hours or hot for up to seven. Designed to fit in most car cup holders, it also sports one-handed operation and a nice rubber grip around the outside. Head below for more details.

At just $8, there really aren’t very many comparable options out there for less. Even the normally rock-bottom Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle, with no insulation, sells for slightly more at $9. However, if it’s just something simple that can get the job done in the gym you’re after, check out this Gatorade Squeeze Bottle for under $5 Prime shipped (clip the on-page coupon).

We also still have Takeya’s 40-ounce insulated steel bottle at $18, the Stanley Vacuum Bottle at the 2020 Amazon low of $16, and even more right here.

More on the Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug:

Seal It In: Leak proof lid (when closed) for on the go activities

For the Long Haul: Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18 with Thermalock vacuum insulation

Lend a Hand: Easy one handed drinking

Perfect Fit: Fits most car cup holders

Clean Up: Top rack dishwasher safe lid, hand wash only body

