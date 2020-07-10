Ahead of this weekend’s scheduled E3-like Ubisoft presentation, it looks Far Cry 6 has already leaked. A listing for the game appeared on the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong, seemingly revealing an upcoming official announcement as well as details on the game’s setting, release date, and more. Head below for more details.

Far Cry 6 leaks

Far Cry 6 — the seemingly upcoming followup to 2018’s Far Cry 5 and 2019’s Far Cry New Dawn — will once again set players loose in a giant open world with what appears like another memorable villain as well. The leaked PS Store listing has since been taken down, but not before users on Twitter were able to capture screenshots and some details about what to expect from the game.

The “ largest Far Cry playground” yet?

Far Cry 6 will apparently take place in the fictional version of what looks a lot like Cuba and is known as Yara in the game. Filled with lush jungles and beaches — the country’s capital city is known as Esperanza — the game is being described as the “largest Far Cry playground to date.“ Players will be employing “makeshift weapons, vehicles,” and the game’s new Fangs for Hire system known as “Amigos.”

Players will take on the role of Dani Rojas, according to today’s leaked information. Rojas is part of the local guerrilla fighters looking to take on the country’s brutal dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian fame. Earlier this month Esposito hinted at as much when he told Collider about a massive video game project he had been working on recently.

According to today’s leaked listing, Far Cry 6 is currently slated for release on February 18, 2021. While it won’t make the cut as a launch title, it appears the game will see some kind of simultaneous release on both current and next generation consoles:

This Digital Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 game gives access to the corresponding Far Cry 6 PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available.

9to5Toys’ Take

Ubisoft has clearly had a rough go of trying to keep its next-generation games under wraps ahead of this weekend’s presentation. While there are certainly no surprises here with a new Far Cry game almost always on the horizon over the last number of years, it also sounds like the gameplay loop hasn’t changed that much, judging by the PS Store description. Here’s to hoping the next generation of Far Cry will actually bring some next-generation mechanics with it. Makeshift weapons, Amigos, and the largest open-world yet sound good and all, but the Far Cry series is ready for an injection of innovation if you ask me. Either way, we will likely know a lot more come this weekend.

Source: Eurogamer

