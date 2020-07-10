Grow your own herbs with a Harvest Slim AeroGarden for $80 (Reg. up to $190)

Macy’s is now offering the Goodful by AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $190, today’s deal is up to 57% off and the lowest price we can find. Similar 6-plant AeroGarden models sell in the $160 range at Amazon for comparison. The countertop garden comes with everything you need to grow your own herbs and veggies indoors, all year round. In includes the LED grow light array along with a reminder system for watering and plant food. In the package you’ll find 6-seed pods to get you going as well: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil, as well as some Miracle-Gro plant food. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you will get a starter bottle of Miracle-Gro plant food, using a fraction of your savings today to stock up will help future-proof your homegrown veggie operation. A 5-lb. package sells for under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries best-seller status.

Now if you’re more focused on your outdoor garden right now, check out these deals on TaoTronics LED string lighting from $6.50 and this solar-powered outdoor LED light at $18.50. Our Green Deals roundups are also a great place to find discounts on outdoor tools and much more.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden:

Enjoy garden-fresh herbs year-round with this Goodful™ set from AeroGarden. The counter-sized greenhouse features LED grow lights plus a system that reminds you when it’s time to feed and water the plants. Includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil and Miracle-Gro plant food. Energy-efficient LED grow lights automatically turn on and off.

