Score a new all-time low on this solar-powered outdoor LED light at $18.50

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $18.74 Prime shipped with the code QDO5V2O8 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally closer to $30, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This light is solar-powered and requires no external source in order to run. However, should the sun hide behind clouds for days at a time, there is a USB plug so you can charge it with a battery pack. It can function in one of three ways: off until motion is detected, dim until movement is sensed, and always dim. Of course, all three modes only turn the light on once the sun goes down. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Should you already have the lighting outside covered, but want to add a bit of flair to outdoor events, we’ve got you covered? Check out this 2-pack of 33-foot solar-powered fairy lights for $19 Prime shipped. These won’t provide nearly as much illumination as today’s lead deal, but it’ll absolutely add some ambient lighting to your outdoor space.

Be sure to swing by our daily green deals roundup for other energy-saving discounts. Today, you’ll find Ryobi’s electric trimmers at $70, solar panels for $239, and more.

JESLED Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Bright White 90LEDs with total 520lumens & 2600mA larger capacity 18650 Lithium Battery & Bigger and more sensitive solar panel. This outside solar wall pack light is able to run 4-5 nights even on a rainy day.

Sensor Mode: Stay off when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Sensor&Dim Mode: Stay on dim when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Dim Mode: Stay on dim all night. The solar lights will be on/off automatically with dust-to-dawn photocell.

This led wall light can compatible with solar powered and USB charger. Perfect for yard patio garden lighting, and it can be used for outdoor hiking camping as emergency lighting if you need.

