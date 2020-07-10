Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Grim Fandango, Metadata, more

We are now ready to gather all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to take you into the weekend. You’ll find a series of ongoing deals on top-tier titles down below including Bridge Constructor Portal, but be sure to check out the new Crash Bandicoot: On the Run for iOS before you dig into today’s new price drops. Highlights of our collection include titles like Grim Fandango Remastered, Bomb: A Modern Missile Command, Metadata, Ear Cat, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Past Life Regression Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bomb: A Modern Missile Command: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PicFrame: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Countdown: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ear Cat – Music Ear Training: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alt-Frequencies: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Grim Fandango Remastered: FREE (Reg. $15)

Mac: Bridge Constructor Portal: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Noizio — Calm, Meditate, Sleep: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Paper Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cursive Writing App abCursive: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Device System Services: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Grim Fandango Remastered :

***Voted one of the Best Games of 2015 by the Apple’s editoral team*** Something’s rotten in the land of the dead, and you’re being played for a sucker. Meet Manny Calavera, travel agent at the Department of Death. He sells luxury packages to souls on their four-year journey to eternal rest. But there’s trouble in paradise. Help Manny untangle himself from a conspiracy that threatens his very salvation. One of the most acclaimed adventure games of all time is now back, better than ever. Grim Fandango’s epic story of four years in the life (or death).

